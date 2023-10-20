UF/IFAS: This Halloween Have a Heart for Bats

Eric Zamora Ken Gioeli, natural resources and environment agent at UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County.

Florida - Friday October 20, 2023: People of all cultures have a love-hate relationship with bats. Feared for their portrayals after decades of horror movies and centuries of folklore, bats are also the ultimate must-have for Halloween décor.

These misunderstood mammals are celebrated internationally during Bat Appreciation Week which begins on Tuesday October 24 and runs through Tuesday October 31. The aim of Bat Appreciation Week is to raise awareness about the importance of bats to our ecosystem and help preserve them.

Florida has 13 species of bats year-round that are among 1,300 species worldwide, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Yet, the bat population is declining due to the loss of their natural habitats, human disruption and more.

Bats are essential partners to people and nature, serving as significant contributors to overall ecosystem wellness by quelling pest insects, pollinating plants, spreading seeds and much more, said Ken Gioeli, a natural resources and environment agent at UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County.

Gioeli offers some bites of scientific insight and myth busters on why bats deserve love and need conservation in the attached news release.

