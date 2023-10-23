PSLPD Officers Rescue 81-Year-Old Man Trapped Inside Sinking Vehicle

Port St. Lucie - Monday August 23, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police Officer Joseph Rathnam and Officer Natalie Officer Mastrangiola, rescued an 81-year-old man from a sinking vehicle Sunday afternoon.

The elderly man was driving a Toyota Prius when he crashed into a pond off SW Oakner Street. Officers Rathnam and Mastrangiola were first on the scene.

They immediately jumped in the water to rescue the man who was trapped inside the vehicle which was beginning to fill with water, according to a post on the PSLPD Facebook page.

The Officers broke a window and, with the help of a nearby resident, they were able to safely pull the man out of the sinking car and bring him safely ashore. The St. Lucie County Fire District also provided assistance.

The 81-year-old was was not seriously injured and he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

"We are grateful for the quick actions of our officers, (a) resident, and (the) St. Lucie County Fire District as they worked together to safely rescue the driver," states the Facebook post.