St. Lucie County's Main Servers Drop Offline, Cause Not Yet Known, County Phone and Internet Services Disrupted

St. Lucie County - Monday October 30, 2023: The St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners’ main servers went down this past Friday, October. 27. Phone and email service has been interrupted, and most importantly access to departmental data linked to the main servers is no longer accessible from availableThe issue has effected a wide variety of service offered by the County. Phone and internet service at most county offices have been impacted.

All departments that fall under the St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners are open for normal office hours. However staff are hampered by the limited access to phone and email service. The network outage is also impacting other constitutional offices, such as the St. Lucie County Tax Collector and St. Lucie County Clerk of the Court.

What caused the County's main network servers to fail has not yet been determined. Erick Gill, the Communications Director for St. Lucie County, told WQCS the focus is on restoration, and the cause will be determined later. He said crews have been working throughout the weekend to resolve the problem, but as of Monday afternoon the servers were still down.

Gill declined to speculate on when service would be restored.

To address questions and concerns from the public about what services are being impacted, the County's Public Safety Department opened a public information line today, at 1 p.m.

The phone number is > 772-460-HELP or 772-460-4357.

The phone line will be in service through 6 p.m. this evening. It will remain in service weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m throughout the week, and beyond if necessary, or until the netowkr servers have been restored.

Information will also be available on St. Lucie County’s social media channels at @Stluciegov.