PSLPD: Gas Leak Closes Part of St. Lucie Blvd and Prompts Shelter-in-Place

Port St. Lucie - Thursday November 2, 2023: A contractor broke a gas line at SW Port St. Lucie Blvd and SW Thrift Avenue this morning forcing the closure of a stretch of Port St. Lucie Blvd, and a shelter-in-place order for neighboring residents.

Port St. Lucie Police and the St. Lucie County Fire District responded.

Port St. Lucie Blvd was shut down for a few hours between SW Alcantarra Blvd, until Florida City Gas could assess the damage and stop the leak.

The gas leak was sealed around 2:30 p.m, the roadway was re-opened, and the shelter-in-place was lifted. However Florida City Gas remained on the scene to repair their damaged pipeline.

No injuries were reported.