MCSO: Body of Missing Swimmer Recovered at Bathtub Beach in Stuart

Martin County - Tuesday November 17, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff's Office has announced that the body of 17-year-old Nick Lovensen Alincy was recovered Tuesday morning at Bathtub Beach in Stuart.

A member of the search team found him shortly after 9 a.m. this morning, about 5 miles south of where he entered the water Monday morning around 6:45 a.m.

"While we are extremely saddened that he did not survive, we are happy that we can bring some closure to the family," said Martin County Sheriff Chief Deputy John Budensiek at a news conference this morning held at Bathtub Beach where Nick's body was found. He said there does "not appear to be any" trauma to the body, and the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Martin County Fire Rescue suspended its search at noon Monday because of hazardous surf conditions. Martin County Sheriff officials continued searching into the night and this morning.

Officials say he had gone to Sea Turtle Beach with his girlfriend to take pictures when he decided to go in the water for a swim. Witnesses say he got caught up in rough surf and he was pulled out into deep water. Sea Turtle Beach is located on 4191 N.E. Ocean Blvd in Jensen Beach.

Alincy was from Fort Pierce. He was a student at St. Lucie West Centennial High School where he was a member of the soccer team. Tonight's soccer game between Centennial High and Treasure Coast High at South County Stadium has been cancelled.