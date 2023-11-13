Donate
NHC: Disturbance in Southwestern Caribbean Given 60% Chance of Formation Within a Week

WQCS | By WQCS
Published November 13, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST
NWS

Florida - Monday November 13, 2023: The National Hurricane Center has identified an area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean which they are giving a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next seven days.

Southwestern Caribbean Sea Disturbance

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days.

Gradual development of this system is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could form late this week while the system begins moving northeastward across the western and central portions of the Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...60 percent.

NWS
WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS