NHC: Disturbance in Southwestern Caribbean Given 60% Chance of Formation Within a Week

Florida - Monday November 13, 2023: The National Hurricane Center has identified an area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean which they are giving a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next seven days.

Southwestern Caribbean Sea Disturbance

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days.

Gradual development of this system is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could form late this week while the system begins moving northeastward across the western and central portions of the Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...60 percent.