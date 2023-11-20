Port St. Lucie - Thanksgiving Solid Waste Schedule

Port St. Lucie - Monday November 20, 2023: With Thanksgiving approaching, the City of Port St. Lucie is reminding its residents of a few schedule changes when it comes to trash collection after turkey day.

As a result of the holiday, the following schedule will be in effect for the collection of garbage, recycling, yard and bulk waste.

• Monday Nov. 20 through Wednesday Nov. 22 will be collected as scheduled.

• No collection services on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, landfill is closed.

• Thursday’s customers will be picked up Friday, Nov. 24

• Friday’s customers will be picked up Saturday, Nov. 25

The City Convenient Drop-off Center is closed on Thursday Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24, but will re-open on Saturday, Nov. 25.