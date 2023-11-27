Beach Hazard Statement in Effect Through Late Monday Night

Treasure Coast - Monday November 27, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Beach Hazard statement for the Space and Treasure Coasts.

The NWS issues a Beach Hazard Statement when there is a high swim risk of swimming hazards caused by high waves of at least 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents. Those conditions make swimming difficult, and can tire even a strong swimmer quickly.

Beach goers are advised to swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT