Beach Hazard Statement in Effect Through Late Monday Night
Treasure Coast - Monday November 27, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Beach Hazard statement for the Space and Treasure Coasts.
The NWS issues a Beach Hazard Statement when there is a high swim risk of swimming hazards caused by high waves of at least 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents. Those conditions make swimming difficult, and can tire even a strong swimmer quickly.
Beach goers are advised to swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
- WHAT: Southward flowing along shore current in the surf zone today.
- WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties.
- WHEN: Through late Monday night.
- IMPACTS: Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
- IMPACTS: Breezy northwest winds will produce a moderate southward flowing along shore current today, which can push swimmers into deeper water unexpectedly.