Port St. Lucie: Holiday Solid Waste Schedule

Port St. Lucie - Monday December 18, 2023: – With the approaching holiday season, the City of Port St. Lucie’s Office of Solid Waste wants to remind you that your garbage collection schedule will undergo some festive schedule adjustments. As a result, all residents’ collections will be delayed one day.

The St. Lucie County Landfill is closed on Monday, December 25. The following schedule will be in place for collecting garbage, recycling, yard, and bulk waste.



Monday’s customers will be collected on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Tuesday’s customers will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Wednesday’s customers will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Thursday’s customers will be collected on Friday, Dec. 29.

Friday’s customers will be collected on Saturday, Dec. 30.

The landfill is open on New Year's Day, Monday 1, 2024, and normal collection services resume.

City of Port St. Lucie

streamline curbside collection, residents are asked to:

1. Place black garbage carts and green recycling carts at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on your pickup day but no earlier than 6 p.m. the evening before to collection.

2. All household trash and garbage must be bagged and fit inside your black cart with the lid closed. If you need an additional cart, please call the Office of Solid Waste at 772-871-1775 and press 5.

3. All clean and dry recycling must fit inside your green cart with the lid closed.

4. Keep all carts, yard waste, and bulk piles three feet away from anything blocking the collection truck (carts, mailboxes, utility poles, trees, and fire hydrants).

5. Ensure the handle faces your house, and the lid openings face the street. On the same day, after service, all carts must be removed from the curb.

6. Yard waste is limited to a maximum of one 4 cubic yard pile per week at the curb. Branches cannot exceed 4' in length, 6" in diameter, 50 lbs. in weight per piece. Loose debris must be in a container or placed in a paper bag. Palm fronds can be any length. Did you know? Residents can recycle their Christmas tree by placing it curbside on your weekly yard waste collection day. Don’t forget to remove the lights, tinsel, ornaments, and tree stands. The tree will get mulched rather than disposed of at the landfill.

7. Bulk waste is limited to 2 cubic yards per month at the curb on your scheduled collection day. Items accepted for bulk trash pickup include appliances, furniture, carpets, mattresses, and toys. If you cannot wait for your collection day, call 1PSL at 772-871-1775 and press 5 to request a free estimate.

City of Port St. Lucie