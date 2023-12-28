St. Lucie County Opens Cold Weather Shelter This Weekend Beginning at 5PM Friday

Fort Pierce - Friday December 29, 2023: With temperatures forecast to drop into the low 40's this weekend St. Lucie County Officials will open a cold weather shelter at the Percy Peek Gym in Fort Pierce.

The Percy Peek Gym is located at 2902 Avenue D in Fort Pierce.

The shelter is being operated by the Image of Christ in partnership with St. Lucie County and the City of Fort Pierce. The shelter is tentatively scheduled to be open overnight for three days on Friday December 29th, Saturday December 30th, and Sunday December 31st. It will open at 5 p.m. and remain open through the following morning at 7 a.m. each day.

However if the daytime temperatures or wind chill remains at 48 degrees or below, the shelter will remain open throughout the day.

For individuals that need transportation to the temporary shelter, the Area Regional Transit (ART) will run their fixed routes in addition to circular pick-ups at Pinewood Park, 820 Sunrise Blvd. and South U.S. 1 across from Fort Pierce Police Department; and the Kilmer Branch Library at 101 Melody Lane between 3 and 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

For more information about the emergency cold weather shelter at Percy Peek Gym, contact Pastor Hazel Hoylman with In the Image of Christ at 772-359-9653.

Residents should bring pets inside overnight during these cold evenings. St. Lucie County’s Animal Safety staff reminds residents that it is illegal to leave pets tethered outside unsupervised, regardless of the temperature.

Additionally, plants in containers can be moved inside or placed close to the house inside porches or garages. Large containers that cannot be moved inside can be clumped together and mulch placed around the container can help protect the roots from extreme cold weather. Mulch can also be used in the landscape to reduce radiant heat loss from the soil and protect the roots of plants that are in the ground. Covering your plants can protect them from frost damage. Cloth sheets, quilts or commercial frost cloth can be used. It is important to try to have the covering touch as little foliage as possible and have the covering extend all the way to the ground to trap any radiant heat from the soil.