SLCSO: Road Rage Suspect Arrested

SLCSO

St. Lucie County - Thursday December 28, 2023: St. Lucie County Sheriff (SLCSO) deputies arrested a 31-year-old man last week in an apparent road rage incident.

According to a release from the SLCSO, the man was driving a white Ford pickup northbound on I-95 just south of Midway Road, when he allegedly fired multiple bullets at another vehicle

SLCSO deputies, with the assistance of FHP, pulled the suspect over about 7 p.m. Tuesday December 19th.

“At this time, our initial investigation suggests that the suspect in this case may have been involved in minor traffic accident with the victim’s vehicle, which appears to have escalated into road rage,” said Sheriff Keith Pearson. “The suspect is in custody, and there is no immediate danger to the public.”

Anyone with information about this incident should contact detectives at 772-462-3230 or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.