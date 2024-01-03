County Child Well-Being Rankings for 2023 Highlight Resource Disparities Within Florida

Florida Policy Institute

Florida Policy Institute

Florida Policy Institute

Florida - Wednesday January 3, 2024: The Florida Policy Institute (FPI) has released the 2023 Florida Child Well-Being Index, which provides counties with an overall rank and measures performance across 16 indicators in four major categories: economic well-being, education, health, and family and community.

St. Johns, Lafayette, and Wakulla are ranked highest overall for child well-being, while Putnam, DeSoto, and Hendry are ranked lowest. However, the three counties in the latter group did see improvements along various individual indicators.

Along the Treasure Coast, Indian River COunty ranked highest on the Child Well-Being Index placing 9th amongst all the counties statewide, followed by Martin County at 13th, St. Lucie COunty at 22ed, and Okeechobee County placed 62ed out of 67 Florida counties.

The rankings were developed using KIDS COUNT data. The Florida Policy Institute (FPI) is a KIDS COUNT® partner.

FPI noted that counties with higher rankings are generally well-resourced places, where families can afford to invest in things like high-quality child care, education, and other opportunities for their children. Counties with lower rankings are regions that have borne the brunt of the state’s disinvestment in public services and where people face historic barriers to economic opportunity.

The index also includes rankings for child care affordability for workers paid low wages. In Lafayette County, households with two full-time working adults making minimum wage and one child spend 13.2% of their monthly earnings on child care, ranking it the most affordable among all 67 counties. In Pinellas County, such households spend 23.5% of their monthly earnings on child care, making it the least affordable in the state.

“We encourage Florida lawmakers to use the 2023 Child Well-Being Index as a roadmap to which areas of the state are in the greatest need of resources,” said Sadaf Knight, CEO of FPI. “Additionally, we hope that the special focus on child care costs will be the impetus behind legislative action to significantly increase eligibility for child care subsidy vouchers and to extend voluntary pre-kindergarten to cover eight hours. These measures, which are two of FPI's legislative priorities this year, would go a long way in alleviating financial stress on families and providing quality early learning for Florida's children."

“We continue to see gradual improvement in indicators, but there is still much work to be done to ensure every child in Florida has the opportunity to grow and thrive in healthy communities,” said Norín Dollard, PhD, senior policy analyst and KIDS COUNT director at FPI. “The indicators presented are all interrelated — for instance, investments that make child care more affordable are related to economic independence and reductions in child poverty. The index highlights the importance of having a holistic view of child well-being.”

KIDS COUNT is a registered trademark of The Annie E. Casey Foundation in the United States and/or other countries and is used with permission of the Foundation.

FPIis an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing state policies and budgets that improve the economic mobility and quality of life for all Floridians.