Martin County: CSX Railroad Grade Crossing Closures

CSX Railroad Grade Crossing Closures

On Monday, January 16th, CSX will begin railroad grade crossing improvements. This work will necessitate intermittent road closures at the following intersections in January:

· Fernwood Forest Rd (SX 936.71),

· SW MLK Drive (SX 934.92),

· SW Farm Road (SX 936.34),

· Bob White Xing (SX 939.89),

· Private Road (SX 940.17), and

· Brady Ranch Rd (SX 924.78),

The following working will necessitate intermittent road closures at the following intersections in February:

· Amaryllis Avenue (SX 929.5),

· FL Power Plant (SX 929.93),

· Silver Fox Road (SX 932.82), and

· Florida Steel (SX 933.71)

Motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists are encouraged to follow detours, exercise caution, and expect delays.

The Martin County Road Conditions Map is available via any mobile device or desktop with internet access. To view all county lane/road closures, visit: http://conezone.martin.fl.us.

Residents are encouraged to visit www.martin.fl.us, Martin County’s online resource for services, news and information, and connect with us on social media. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.