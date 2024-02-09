Martin County Supervisor of Elections Mails Out 8,000 Vote by Mail Ballots

Martin County - Friday February 9, 2024: Martin County Supervisor of Elections Vicki Davis has announced that 8,000 Vote by Mail Ballots are being sent out for the Republican Presidential Preference Primary Election that will be held on Tuesday, March 19.

Voters who have requested a vote by mail ballot for the presidential preference primary election will receive their ballots within the next week.

The deadline to request a ballot to be mailed is Wednesday, March 9 at 5 pm.

Vote by Mail Ballots can be requested by visiting the Elections Office website at www.MartinVotes.gov or by calling the office at (772) 288-5637.

When mailing your voted ballot, it is recommended to place your ballot in the mail at least ten days before Election Day. Vote by Mail ballots must be received by 7 pm Election Day when the polls close.

To track your ballot, visit MartinVotes.gov and click on Ballottrax located under What’s New on our homepage.

Martin County's Elections Center is located at 135 SE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, in Stuart. For further information call the office at 772-288-5637.