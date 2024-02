East Central Florida - Friday February 16, 2024: The workweek ends with beautiful weather across central Florida, but that will change this weekend.

Breezy to windy north winds develop Sunday and up to 4" of rain is forecast through Monday.

Here's a look at one model's (HRRR) depiction to give an idea of what to expect.

NWS radar.mp4

