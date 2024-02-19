NWS Melbourne: Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Week Ahead, Monday February 19 through Friday February 23

East Central Florida - Monday February 19, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued the following Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Week ahead, Monday February 19 through Friday February 23.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK

HIGH WIND IMPACT

North winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, through this morning along the coast from Indian River County northward. A Wind Advisory is in effect for these areas until 7 AM. Elsewhere, breezy, with winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

COASTAL FLOOD IMPACT

Minor beach erosion is forecast today, especially around the times of high tide due to hazardous surf and large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. A High Surf Advisory is in effect along the entire east central Florida coast through 7 PM.

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

A high risk of dangerous, life-threatening rip currents exists at all east central Florida beaches today. Entering the water is strongly discouraged.

In addition, gusty north winds down the coast will produce a strong longshore current. Large breaking waves between 5 to 8 feet and rough surf will be present at the area beaches.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Dangerous boating conditions will exist across the local Atlantic waters today. Northerly winds 20 to 30 knots persist, with gusts to Gale Force possible. Seas generally 5 to 8 feet across the nearshore waters and 8 to 12 feet offshore. A Gale Warning is currently in effect across all legs of the local waters, with the Volusia waters dropping to a Small Craft Advisory after 1 PM.

The remainder of the waters will drop to a Small Craft Advisory after 4 PM. The Small Craft Advisory will then continue through tonight.

RIVER FLOOD IMPACT

Recent rainfall and northerly winds are forecast to bring the St Johns River at Astor to Action Stage early in the period. River levels are forecast to remain in Action Stage through mid-week as northerly winds persist.

TUESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY.

A moderate to high risk of rip currents will continue at the beaches early this week.

Boating conditions will remain hazardous across the Gulf Stream waters early this week. Cooler conditions are forecast through early week, especially across the interior with wind chill values forecast to reach the upper 30s to low 40s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.