Brightline to Build Its Treasure Coast Station in Stuart, Not Fort Pierce

Stuart - Monday February 26, 2024: The competition for a Brightline Train stop, which was highly sought after by Fort Pierce, has been won by the city of Stuart, according to City Manager Mike Mortell who informed city employees of the decision this morning,

Stuart spokesperson Misti Guertin, said Mortell received verbal confirmation from Brightline this morning.

Brightline has not yet issued a formal announcement which is not expected until March 11 at 8 am. At the site in Stuart that Brightline selected which is at on Southeast Flagler Avenue.