Three Suspects from Miami in Custody for Attempting to Steal a Motorcycle in Port St. Lucie

Port st. Lucie - Wednesday February 28, 2024: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) have arrested three suspects from Miami on accusations that they attempted to steal a motorcycle early this morning.

Just before 3 a.m. PSLPD got an anonymous from someone who reported that a theft was in progress in a parking lot in 1600 block of SE Green Acres Circle.

PSLPD responded and observed two suspects fleeing on foot, and a third suspect fled in a red vehicle.

As the suspect vehicle exited the parking lot, Sergeant Alexandra Derrico conducted a traffic stop and detained the suspect.

Meanwhile, a perimeter was set and K9 Officers responded along with drone pilots.

Officer Robbie Gibbins K9 Ronin and his partner, along with K9 Officer Mitch Miller and Officer Tanner Theriault located the other two suspects in the wood line along US 1.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident as a drone provided over watch. The motorcycle, which was damaged during the theft, was recovered and returned to the owner.

All 3 suspects have been charged with Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Mischief Over $1,000, and Possession of Burglary Tools.

They have been identified as:


