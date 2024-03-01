Governor Vetoes Bill Banning Social Media Accounts for Kids Under 16

Florida - Friday March 1, 2024: Governor DeSantis has vetoed House Bill 1 a bill that would have banned social media accounts for children under the age of 16.

Republican House Speaker Paul Renner made the social media ban his top priority this session, but the Governor has previously expressed concerned that the bill allows no room for parent to have a say, and he was concerned that the measure would be the target of legal action.

However, in his veto message to the legislature the Governor wrote:

"I have vetoed CS/HB 1 because the Legislature is about to produce a different, superior bill. Protecting children from harms associated with social media is important, as is supporting parents' rights and maintaining the ability of adults to engage in anonymous speech."

CLICK HEREto read the Governor's veto message for HB #1

Lawmakers plan on revising the bill Monday in an effort to overcome the governor’s reservations.

Governor DeSantis also vetoed House Bill 1377 which is the public records exception to HB 1, which is no longer necessary after HB #1 was vetoed.

CLICK HERE to read the Governor's veto message for HB 1377.