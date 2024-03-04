Brightline Officially Announces That Stuart Has Been Chosen as the Location for Their Treasure Coast Train Stop

Brightline Brightline’s Senior Vice President of Development and Construction Brian Kornberg makes the official announcement that Stuart has been chosen as the site for their Treasure Coast train station. He made the announcement at the site where the station will be built at 500 SE Flagler Avenue. He was joined by Republican Congressman Brian Mast who represents most of the Treasure Coast, and elected officials from the County and City.

Stuart - Monday February 4, 2024: Brightline this morning officially announced that Stuart has been chosen as the site for their Treasure Coast train station.

Brightline’s Senior Vice President of Development and Construction Brian Kornberg made the official announcement during a news conference this morning at the site where the station will be built at 500 SE Flagler Avenue in Stuart. He was joined by Republican Congressman Brian Mast (FL-21) who represents most of the Treasure Coast, and elected officials from Martin County and the City of Stuart.

“We’ve seen significant demand and support for a Brightline Station in the Treasure Coast which was evident during this process. It was a difficult decision and we’re grateful for everyone’s support and efforts to make this happen,” said Brian Kronberg, Brightline’s Senior Vice President of Development and Construction. “We couldn’t be more excited to make the City of Stuart our hub for Brightline along Florida’s Treasure Coast.”

The planned Brightline Stuart station is located on 2.35 acres in the heart of Stuart's historic district. It is about 40 miles north of Brightline's West Palm Beach station, which will be an estimated 40 minutes by train once the station opens, and that's expected to be in the second half of 2026.

The decision to select Stuart was driven by a number of key factors, explained Brightline in a news release today. Among those factors were the location and physical characteristics of the site and the ease with which the site will integrate into Brightline’s existing rail infrastructure network. Brightline also highlighted various dynamics of the local market and the site’s accessibility to key local attractions.

The high-speed rail carrier also said the site is easily accessible from I-95, Florida’s Turnpike, and the local roadway network, and it is within walking distance of various restaurants and shops in downtown Stuart, and minutes away by car from Stuart’s beaches, and oceanfront resorts.

In October, proposals were requested from the city of FOrt Pierce and Stuart from either private or public landowners that control property along the Florida East Coast Railway corridor in St. Lucie or Martin counties. Brightline ended up reviewing five proposals, before settling on Stuart.

Word leaked out last month, on February 26, that Stuart had won. Stuart Mayor Becky Bruner and Fort Pierce Mayor Linda Hudson spoke about Brightline's decision in separate interviews with WQCS on February 27. Their comments are attached to this report.

“I congratulate the City of Stuart and Martin County on its successful bid to secure the new Brightline station," said Congressman Mast during this morning's news conference. "This is proof that our community can work together and come to a solution if we use common sense. I look forward to the economic development the Treasure Coast stop will bring to our local businesses and the opportunities it will provide to the surrounding cities and to the region,”

Following formal approval by the City of Stuart and Martin County, Brightline will begin the design and engineering work for the new station, including a parking garage, and the necessary rail infrastructure.

"The City of Stuart is thrilled to announce that Brightline has chosen Stuart for the next station in Florida's expanding passenger rail network,” said City of Stuart Mayor Becky Bruner. “This marks a historic return to our roots and fulfills a vision held by Stuart for over 30 years, offering residents and visitors alike a first-class journey to Stuart, away from the congestion of highways. Stuart welcomes Brightline to our seaside town and looks forward to developing a partnership that defines the future of travel and transportation in Florida.”

After first launching operations in South Florida in 2018 connecting Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, Brightline now covers 235 miles between Miami and Orlando in under 3.5 hours.

In 2022, Brightline opened stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. In September 2023, Brightline opened its Orlando International Airport station linking Miami to Orlando.

The high speed rail carrier recently surpassed 5 million rides.