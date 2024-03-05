FPREN: Multiple Rounds of Strong Thunderstorms Expect Through Tonight

Florida - Tuesday March 5, 2024: Multiple rounds of strong thunderstorms are possible across our area this evening and overnight.

Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that the threat comes from a mid-level system that has been positioned over the Central Gulf Coast and the Florida Panhandle all day- and it’s been producing periods of heavy rain and strong winds over those locations.

It’ll continue to slowly push eastward tonight and forecast models are hinting at several rounds of thunderstorms, with the strongest thunderstorms over the southern two thirds of the Florida peninsula this evening and overnight into early Wednesday.

The biggest threats from those strongest cells will be damaging straight-line wind gusts and a few stray tornadoes. There’s an additional hazard here in the fact that storms will likely roll thorough during the overnight hours—when we are asleep and not paying attention. So, this is your reminder to have a way to get weather alerts that will wake you up!

Megan says that on top of the severe risk, some cells could produce excessive rain rates which could lead to localized flooding. She also says that we should get a break from unsettled weather for a few days before another weather system arrives over the weekend.