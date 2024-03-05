NWS Melbourne: Threat of Multiple and Severe Lightning Storms This Afternoon Through Wednesday

East Central Florida - Tuesday March 5, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecasts scattered to numerous showers, with isolated scattered lighting storms, developing this afternoon, into this evening, through Wednesday, across the central-west coast of Florida.

Isolated strong to marginally severe storms are forecast which will be capable of producing wind gusts up to 50- 60mph, lighting strikes, small hail, and heavy rainfall. The stormy weather will increase in coverage area as the front moves east-northeast across central Florida into this evening.

The greatest chance for strong to marginally severe storms will be after 4 p.m. this afternoon into this evening. That threat should gradually dwindle after midnight beginning in the north around Lake County, and later down to the south, across the Treasure Coast after midnight.

For this reason, a marginal risk for severe storms has been placed over east central Florida today and tomorrow.

There is also a chance that the current weather pattern may produce a brief tornado or two.

Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly cloudy skies.