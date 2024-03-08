IRSC - Public Notice of Fee Changes

FORT PIERCE— The Indian River State College (IRSC) District Board of Trustees will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. In addition to the regular agenda, which may include, but is not limited to, business affairs, personnel matters, facilities items, and academic and student affairs, the District Board of Trustees will also consider changes to application, laboratory, and testing fees.

Florida Statute 1009.23(12)(a) grants authority to Florida College System institutional boards of trustees to establish fees within a range allowed by state statute. These fees "shall not exceed the cost of services provided and shall only be charged to persons receiving the service."

The proposed fees listed below are a result of a thorough review of the costs of every laboratory and course and reflect the costs of consumables, as well as pass-through fees for testing and insurance. All laboratory and course fees are used to purchase items specifically related to that course’s student learning outcomes and course objectives.

The following chart highlights proposed per-course fee changes by term:



Indian River State College Proposed Fee Changes – March 7, 2024 Effective term: Fall 2024 Current Proposed Application & Testing fee for Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) and Practical Nursing Programs $30.00 $60.00* *An additional test fee will be charged to purchase the admission assessment exam Remove: National League of Nursing Exam $75.00 N/A – this exam is no longer used





Laboratory Fee–per course charge Course Current Proposed MVB 2223 Secondary Applied Trombone $125.00 $0.00 MVB 2321 Principal Applied Trumpet 125.00 0.00 MVB 2322 Principal Applied French Horn 125.00 0.00 MVB 2323 Principal Applied Trombone 125.00 0.00 MVB 2324 Principal Applied Baritone Horn 125.00 0.00 MVB 2325 Principal Applied Tuba 125.00 0.00 MVK 1111 Class Piano I & II 125.00 0.00 MVK 2121 Class Piano III & IV 125.00 0.00 MVK 2321 Principal Applied Piano 125.00 0.00 MVP 2321 Principal Applied Percussion 125.00 0.00 MVS 2321 Principal Applied Violin 125.00 0.00 MVS 2322 Principal Applied Viola 125.00 0.00 MVS 2323 Principal Applied Cello 125.00 0.00 MVS 2324 Principal Applied String Bass 125.00 0.00 MVS 2326 Principal Applied Guitar 125.00 0.00 MVV 1111 Voice I & II 125.00 0.00 MVV 2321 Principal Applied Voice 125.00 0.00 MVW 2321 Principal Applied Flute 125.00 0.00 MVW 2322 Principal Applied Oboe 125.00 0.00 MVW 2323 Principal Applied Clarinet 125.00 0.00 MVW 2324 Principal Applied Bassoon 125.00 0.00 MVW 2325 Principal Applied Saxophone 125.00 0.00 HSC 0003 Introduction to Healthcare 35.00 0.00 ACG2001 Financial Accounting I 12.00 25.00 ACG2011 Financial Accounting II 12.00 25.00 ACG 2071 Managerial Accounting 12.00 25.00 AST 1002L General Astronomy Laboratory 30.00 50.00 BCH 4053L Biochemistry I Lab 70.00 75.00 BSC 2010L General Biology I Lab 45.00 75.00 BSC 2011L General Biology II Lab 45.00 75.00 BSC 2085L Anatomy & Physiology I Lab 45.00 75.00 BSC 2086L Anatomy Y Physiology II Lab 45.00 75.00 BSC 3464L Biotechnology I Laboratory 70.00 100.00 BSC 3465L Biotechnology II Laboratory 70.00 75.00 CHM 1045L General Chemistry I Lab 45.00 75.00 CHM 1046L General Chemistry II Lab 45.00 75.00 CHM 2210L Organic Chemistry I Lab 45.00 75.00 CHM 2211L Organic Chemistry II Lab 60.00 75.00 CIS 1000 Introduction to Information Technology 20.00 29.00 CTS 1334 Windows Server 20.00 15.00 CTS 1650 CCNA1: Introduction to Networks 20.00 15.00 EMS1119L Emergency Medical Technician Lab 64.00 100.00 FFP0030 Fire Fighter I 600.00 800.00 FFP0031 Fire Fighter 2 750.00 1425.00 HCP 0750C Concepts of Phlebotomy 80.00 100.00 ISC 4911L Senior Capstone II 30.00 75.00 MAC 1105 College Algebra 0.00 4.00 MAT 1033 Intermediate Algebra 0.00 6.00 MCB 2010L Microbiology Lab for Health Sciences 45.00 75.00 MCB 3023L General Microbiology Laboratory 70.00 75.00 MLT 1230L Urinalysis and Body Fluids Laboratory 40.00 100.00 MLT 1440C Parasitology and Mycology 40.00 100.00 PCB 3063L Introduction to Genetics Laboratory 45.00 75.00 PCB 4023L Cell Biology & Physiology Laboratory 70.00 75.00 PCB 4043L General Ecology Laboratory 40.00 75.00 PCB 4701L Human Physiology Lab 45.00 75.00 PHY 1053L College Physics I Lab 30.00 50.00 PHY 1054L College Physics II Lab 30.00 50.00 PHY 2048L Physics with Calculus I Lab 30.00 50.00 PHY 2049L Physics with Calculus II Lab 30.00 50.00 PTN 0032L Pharmacy Operations I 0.00 50.00 PTN 0033L Pharmacy Operations II 0.00 50.00 STA 2023 Elementary Statistics I 0.00 6.00 ZOO 3733L Human Anatomy Laboratory 45.00 75.00 Testing Fee – Per course charge Course Current Proposed MEA0800 Medical Assistant Practicum 0.00 125.00 EMS1431 EMT Clinical/Field Experience 0.00 100.00 PTN0093 Pharmacy Technician Review Course 0.00 130.00

The estimated economic impact on all affected persons cannot be determined. Copies of the proposed fees are posted on the College website at irsc.edu.

