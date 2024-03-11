VIDEO: Cleveland Clinic Employee Christopher Webb Arrested on a Charge of Carrying a Deadly Weapon into a Health Facility

IRCSO

IRCSO Christopher Webb

Indian River County - Monday March 11, 2024: An employee of Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital has been arrested and accused of carrying two loaded handguns, and additional ammunition into the hospital, a felony under Florida law.

Two Indian County Sheriff (IRCSO) Deputies arrested 54 year old Christopher Webb at the hospital last week, at 11:20 a.m. on Thursday March 7.

Body camera footage released by the Sheriff shows the officers confronting Webb as he was sitting at his hallway desk outside Emergency Room #10 at the hospital. Webb agrees to step outside where he is handcuffed and seated in a patrol car.

Webb's beige colored assault-style backpack was retrieved from his desk and searched by the deputies. Inside they found two black handguns, both loaded, three full boxes of ammunition, and a magazine ammunition speed loader.

During questioning, while handcuffed and seated in the patrol car, Webb can be heard on the body camera footage denying that there was a hand gun in his backpack.

IRCSO Deputy 1: "Where is the firearm."

Webb: "There was a firearm in there, yea."

IRCSO Deputy; "Where is it at now?"

Webb: It's at home. Why?"

IRSC Deputy 2: "Do you know if there is a firearm in there or not?"

Webb: "There shouldn't be a firearm in that bag, no."

In addition to the felony firearm charge, Webb was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant charging him with exposing his sexual organs on February 16th.