NWS Melbourne: Cold Front Will Bring Isolated Strong To Severe Storms Today

Treasure Coast - Monday March 18, 2024: A cold front will pass through the local area today, Monday March 18, bringing scattered to numerous showers and isolated lightning storms. Rain chances as high as 50-60% north of Fort Pierce and Okeechobee. A few storms this afternoon could be strong to marginally severe. Main threats will be lightning strikes, wind gusts up to 50 to 60mph, and coin sized hail.

The front will lead to a tight temperature gradient this afternoon, with areas north of I-4 only reaching the upper 70s, while southern portions of the area soar into the upper 80s. This will be due to higher cloud cover to the north.

There is a Moderate Risk of rip currents at area beaches today. Always swim near a lifeguard and never swim alone.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered to numerous showers and isolated lightning storms are forecast to develop as a cold front moves across east central Florida today. A strong to marginally severe storm will be capable of wind gusts up to 60 mph, coin sized hail, and occasional to frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

There is a Moderate risk of rip currents at all central Florida Atlantic beaches today. Always swim near a lifeguard and never swim alone.

MARINE THUNDERSTORM GUST IMPACT

Isolated strong to marginally severe lightning storms will be possible today across the Atlantic waters, intracoastal waters, and inland lakes. A few wind gusts could exceed 34 knots.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Northerly winds will increase to 25-30 knots tonight as a cold front moves south of the local Atlantic waters. Seas are then forecast to quickly build to 6-8 ft nearshore and 8-10 feet offshore.

A Small Craft Advisory will take effect at 10 PM across offshore Volusia and offshore Brevard, expanding to all east central Florida Atlantic waters at 1 AM.

THROUGH the WEEKEND

Behind the front, below normal temperatures are expected, with overnight lows falling into the low to mid-40s by Tuesday night. Wind chill values as low as the upper 30s will be possible Tuesday night north of I-4.

A low pressure system will bring increased shower and lightning storm chances late this week into the weekend.

A Moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is forecast to continue through early this week.