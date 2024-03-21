Governor Signs the ‘Live Healthy’ Package of Bills

Florida - Thursday March 21, 2024: Governor DeSantis today signed five different pieces of legislation that make up the components of the 2024 ‘Live Healthy’ package. The measures bolsters Florida’s health care workforce, broadens access to quality health care, and fosters innovation in the industry.

The legislation was spearheaded by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo who said that the ‘Live Healthy’ measures will enhance health care across Florida by offering new training opportunities, improving access to healthcare services in rural areas, and promoting technological advancements.

“We are taking action to bolster our health care workforce to keep pace with our state’s unprecedented growth," said Governor DeSantis. “I applaud Senate President Passidomo for her dedication to this cause."

The bills signed are:



SB 7016, which creates and expands training programs that will help to develop and retain Florida’s health care workforce in order to meet the needs of our growing state.



SB 7018, which harnesses the innovation and creativity of entrepreneurs and industry leaders to meet the needs and challenges of Florida’s evolving health care system.



SB 1758, which formalizes some of the great work already underway within the Agency for Persons with Disabilities through the First Lady’s Hope Florida initiative.



SB 330, which creates a new category of teaching hospitals dedicated to advancing behavioral health care through research, collaborating with our colleges and universities, and partnering with the state of Florida to address acute behavioral health care needs.



SB 322, which creates public record and meeting exemptions for personal identifying information for practitioners participating in the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact, the Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Interstate Compact, and the Physical Therapy Licensure Compact. Florida’s participation in these compacts is established in SB 7016.

“The broad appeal of the free state of Florida continues to attract families, businesses, and seniors," said Senator Passidomo. "These new Floridians are not bringing their health care providers with them. Live Healthy will grow the health care workforce we need to serve our communities, increase access, and incentivize innovation, so Floridians can have more options and opportunities to live healthy. I am so grateful to our Governor, our Speaker, Senators Burton, Harrell, Brodeur, Boyd and Collins, and so many others who helped Live Healthy come to life!”