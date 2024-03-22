SFWMD: Potentially Significant Rainfall Today and Tomorrow; Flooding is Possible

South Florida - Friday March 22, 2024: The South Florida Water Management District has issued an advisory notifying its stakeholders about the possibility of "potentially significant rain today and tomorrow.

THE FORECAST

The cold front which passed through our area a few days ago is expected to lift back north. A low-pressure system forming along the lifting front could cross some portion of the southern half of the SFWMD or the Florida Keys. Rain potential will increase for south Florida, the lower east coast, and the Florida Keys late Friday night and into early Saturday morning as the front makes its return.

As a result, the rain potential will increase for south Florida, the lower east coast, and Florida Keys late Friday night and into early Saturday morning as the front makes its return. Heavy shower activity will be possible Friday through Saturday, with the potential for an average of one to three inches or more of rainfall over the SFWMD area,while trending heavier southward.

PREPARE for POSSIBLE FLOODING

The SFWMD strongly encourages all secondary local governments, as well as special districts*, to proactively monitor the forecast and rainfall, prepare their flood control systems, and ensure that the storm drains they are responsible for are cleared.

The SFWMD is closely monitoring the rainfall totals throughout the region and preparing its water management system to handle the forecast rain amounts from this storm system.

As this system passes over south and central Florida, SFWMD water managers will adjust the primary water management system, and lower canal levels and operational ranges in preparation for the possibility of flooding.

Flood control throughout South Florida relies on the primary water management system operated by the SFWMD and the secondary systems operated by local governments and 298 Districts.

SFWMD

*298 special districts are community-focused and mission-critical governing boards that provide and maintain infrastructure and service needs for the residents in their area.