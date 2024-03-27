Congressman Mast Demands a Halt to Lake Okeechobee Discharges after Blue-Green Algae Found in the St. Lucie Estuary

Martin County - Wednesday March 27, 2024: Congressman Brian Mast is "demanding" that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) immediately halt discharges from Lake Okeechobee into the St. Lucie Estuary, after traces of blue-green algae were found in the estuary, down stream from the Lake.

Since February 17th, the Army Corps has, on average, been releasing water from the lake at the rate of 4,000 cubic-feet-per-second down the Caloosahatchee Estuary and at the rate of 1,800 cubic feet per second down the St. Lucie Estuary. The fresh lake water has already reduced salinity levels in both estuaries threatening the upcoming oyster spawning season.

Congressman Brian Mast

On Monday the Florida Department of Environmental Protection took samples from the C-44 canal and further downstream at the South Fork of the St. Lucie River and, according to results posted on the Congressman's Facebook page, they found the presence of microcystis aeruginosa, a form of blue-green algae that can be toxic.

On his Facebook page, the Congressman says the releases have created "a public health emergency, and a threat to our entire ecosystem."

In his March 25th letter to the Army Corps, Mast writes that the "ongoing discharges are not only incredibly damaging to our estuary but directly contradict the USACE"s best available science and modeling. I urge you to immediately cease the discharges to the St. Lucie Estuary."

In order to allow salinity levels to recover, South Florida Deputy Commander Major Cory Bell told reports on last Friday's Lake O media call that the Corps would pause water releases from the Lake for two weeks, starting this Saturday, March 30. After that that two-week period releases would resume, but he said its likely the rate would be reduced.

On his Facebook page, Mast said the "two-week 'pause' in toxic discharges is a slap in the face to our community," and he said he is "demanding a long-term halt to the discharges. It’s the only way to prevent another lost summer."