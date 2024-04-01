PSLPD: Port St. Lucie Middle School Teacher Shot and Killed by Estranged Husband Who Then Turned the Gun on Himself

Facebook Jamie Bukoski Felix

Port St. Lucie - Monday April 1, 2024: An 8th Grade Algebra teacher at Manatee Academy Middle School in Port St. Lucie was shot and killed in front of her two children Friday evening by her estranged husband who then shot and killed himself.

45-year-old Jamie Bukoski Felix was in the midst of a divorce from her husband 60-year-old Ray Felix.

Last Friday afternoon, according to a release from the Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD), Jamie and her two children were about to get into their car after leaving a local business in the 9000 block of South U.S. #1 in Port St. Lucie when her husband Ray approached. He was in disguise and armed with a gun.

Ray "confronted" his wife about the divorce and forced her, and the two children, into his rental car and then they drove away. Soon after they returned to the parking lot where his wife's car was located. Ray and his wife got out of the rental, and into his wife's vehicle. Ray then told one of the two children to following him in the rental, states the release from Master Sgt. Dominick Mesiti.

At some point, Ray, who continued to hold his wife at gunpoint, told Jamie to send an email to her co-workers at Manatee Academy. The email struck her co-workers as suspicious and they became concerned. They contacted police around 6:30 p.m. Friday and PSLPD Major Crimes Unit detectives got involved.

The PSLPD detectives tracked Jamie Felix’s vehicle to the Quality Inn - Palm Beach International Airport in the 1500 block of Belvedere Rd. in West Palm Beach. They notified West Palm Beach Police and asked them to check on the vehicle at that location.

However before they got there, Jamie had been shot. She was found lying in the parking lot shortly after 7 p.m. Ray drove the rental car back to the nearby rental office where he shot and killed himself as West Palm Beach police approached.

Sgt. Mesiti said the two children were physically unharmed.