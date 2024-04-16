VIDEO: Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren Will Seek Re-Election for a Third Term

Florida - Tuesday April 16, 2024: Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren has announced that he will seek re-election to a third term.

Warren has twice been elected to the post by Hillsborough County voters, in 2016 and 2020. However, on August 4, 2022, in the midst of his second term, he was suspended by Governor DeSantis for what the Governor called Warren's "neglect of duty."

Warren fought the suspension on January 20, 2023, federal Judge Robert Hinkle's ruled that Warren “was diligently and competently performing the job he was elected to perform.” However the Judge concluded that he lacked the authority to reinstate Warren. Warren appealed that decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals in Georgia which concluded that Judge Hinkle does have the authority to reinstate Warren and they sent the case back to Judge Hinkle for re-consideration.

While waiting for reinstatement, Warren said decided to run for re-election "so voters can emphatically make it clear that they decide who represents them—not a governor who broke the law and abused his power for a political stunt."

Warren, a democrat, made the announcement in a campaign ad released to the media this morning (Tuesday). In the video he cites his record as State Attorney and points to statistics that he says reduced crime in Hillsborough County by more than 30% during his terms.

“I’m running for election as State Attorney to serve the people—all the people—of Hillsborough County," said Warren in his announcement. "I’m running to keep our neighborhoods safe. I’m running to fight for victims and to make our criminal justice system better.”

He also criticized the Governor saying "he illegally forced me from office under armed guard,” and "threw out" the ballots cast by voters who elected him State Attorney for Hillsborough County.