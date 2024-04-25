Senior Resource Association to Expand Transit Service Hours for GoLine, Community Coach

Indian River County - Thursday April 24, 2024: Senior Resource Association (SRA) is expanding public transportation service hours beginning Monday, May 6, for both GoLine and Community Coach transportation programs.

GoLine is Indian River County’s zero-fare public transportation system with bus service on 14 fixed routes throughout Indian River County. Riders take GoLine buses to work, school, medical appointments, grocery stores, parks, beaches and dozens of other locations throughout the county. All GoLine buses are ADA accessible and equipped with audio-visual cameras and convenient bicycle racks.

Community Coach service provides door-to-door transportation to medical appointments, shopping, entertainment venues, and more, for eligible riders with no other means of transportation. Community Coach operates as a shared-ride service that makes stops along the way. Accessibility and safety are a priority and Community Coach fully accommodates seniors who use mobility aids.

GoLine and Community Coach currently operate:



Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

GoLine and Community Coach’s expanded hours are Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Senior Resource Association

Saturday service now includes GoLine's Route 13, which travels from the Indian River Mall to the Vero Beach Outlets from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

In preparation for last year’s Transit Development Plan, 870 passengers were surveyed regarding GoLine. “At the top of the list for expanding service was running the buses later on weekday evenings... These additional service hours will benefit all GoLine riders, while making GoLine a more viable transportation option for those who commute to jobs in the service sector, since many service sector work shifts end later than 7 p.m.,” says Brian Freeman, Indian River County Metropolitan Planning Organization Staff Director.

“We recognize that expanded service is something that will greatly benefit our community,” says Karen Deigl, CEO of Senior Resource Association. “Many people rely on public transportation to access key resources, and we hope these changes will have a positive impact on our riders and the community as a whole.”

GoLine and Community Coach’s upcoming service expansion has been made possible through the Indian River Board of County Commissioners and a Florida Department of Transportation grant. SRA is grateful for their support, which is vital in helping the organization fulfill its mission of providing fare-free transit to Indian River County and offering a service that increases access and expands mobility because lack of transportation should never be a barrier to accessing community resources.

GoLine schedules are available on the website: www.GoLineIRT.com. Bus service information can also be accessed on TransLoc, a free mobile app that provides real-time GoLine bus locations. Information about the app is available on the website, as well as route maps, bus schedules and other services.

For more information about transportation options in Indian River County, call 772.569.0903.