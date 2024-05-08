VIDEO: MCSO - Second Body Recovered from Stolen Vehicle That Crashed Into St. Lucie River After Midnight Tuesday

Martin County - Wednesday May 8, 2024: A second body was recovered Wednesday morning from a stolen car that crashed and sank into a stretch of the St. Lucie River at 47 minutes past midnight Tuesday morning.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reports that two teenagers, a 15-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old male, surfaced from the sunken vehicle and swam ashore. Both were taken into custody. The 15-year-old was wearing a full ski mask. Charges have not yet been filed against them and both were later released after giving conflicting stories about the number of people in the stolen vehicle, and what they were planing to do.

Martin County Fire Rescue’s Dive Team was called out early yesterday morning and retrieved the first body from inside the sunken car, a 17-year-old Boynton Beach teen. His name has not yet been released. No details on the identity of the second body recovered this morning have been released yet.

Four and possibly 5 teens were in the car, said Sheriff William Snyder. It was stolen late Monday night in Palm Beach County from a Boynton Beach apartment complex parking lot.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office picked up the case and began tracking the stolen Mazda when it crossed into Martin County at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday. They located the vehicle on High Meadows Avenue in Palm City.

However MC Sheriff William Snyder decided against a ground pursuit by patrol cars, opting instead to let their helicopter track the vehicle and have a patrol unit place stop sticks ahead of it.

Video of the incident, recorded by the MCSO Air 1 helicopter, shows the stolen car streaking down Southeast Cove Road where, at one point, it was traveling west against the traffic. A deputy in that area momentarily activated his blue lights in an attempt to alert oncoming traffic to the danger. The driver of the stolen vehicle sped by, continuing at a high rate of speed towards Kanner Highway where Southeast Cove Road ends.

Deputies deployed stop sticks on Southeast Cove Road, not far from where the road ends when it meets Kanner Highway.

The Mazda can be seen running over the stop sticks. Its tires punctured, the driver lost control. Already going too fast to stop in time before reaching Kanner Highway, the vehicle streaked across all four lanes of Kanner Highway, barreled through a patch of trees and brush, and plunged into the St. Lucie River.

In total, the vehicle ran recklessly about 11 miles from Martin Highway in Palm City to Kanner Highway in Stuart in six minutes, running red lights and nearly causing at least two crashes along the way. All subjects involved are from out of the county. Detectives continue to question the individuals about why they were running and are working with the State Attorney’s Office to determine what charges they will face.