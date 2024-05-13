Weekend Wildfires in Western St. Lucie County Now Contained; Smoke From the Fires Prompts Health Advisory

St. Lucie County Fire District

St. Lucie County - Monday May 13, 2024: A couple of wildfires in western St. Lucie County over the weekend prompted St. Lucie County Public Health to issue notice of possible health risks from the smoke which has been blowing east towards more populated acres along the shore.

Bluefield Preserve Fire

The largest of the two was touched off by by a lightning strike back on May 2. It broke out south of Okeechobee Road just west of an access road to the Bluefield Preserve. By Saturday it had flared into a 400 acres wildfire. As the blaze began to approach private property on Saturday morning, the St. Lucie County Fire District responded. The Forestry Service was asked to help with back burning to reduce the available area of grassland which was feeding the fire.

This afternoon at 2 PM the Forestry Service says that fire was 90% contained. No homes or other structures in the area were damaged and there were no injuries.

Peacock Road Fire

Adding to the fumes over the weekend, was another wildfire that broke out Saturday near the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds, also south of Okeechobee Road, and just east of Peacock Road. Sparks from mowing equipment are blamed for starting it. It burnt about 155 acres of mostly grassland. The Forest Service says it was fully contained just before 10 AM this morning.

The St. Lucie County Fire District reports that 4 pieces of heavy equipment were damaged by the fire, but there was no damage to any structures, and there were no injuries.

Tips to Protect You from Inhaling Fumes from Wildfires

· When smoke levels are high, try to avoid using anything that burns inside your home, such as wood fireplaces, gas logs, gas stoves, candles, and cigarettes. Do not vacuum, because it may stir up smoke and ash already inside your home.

· Limit outdoor activities if smoke is present in your area, especially for children or individuals with preexisting medical conditions.

· Stay indoors and run the air conditioner if possible. Keep the fresh air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent bringing additional smoke inside. For best results, run the air conditioner with recirculated air.

· Stay updated with local air quality reports, news coverage, or health warnings related to smoke.