Fort Pierce Police Charge Antonio Stephon Watson With the Murder of Levil Demetris Smith

Fort Pierce - Wednesday May 15, 2024: Fort Pierce Police, with the help of the U.S. Marshall’s Service, have arrested 29-year-old Antonio Stephon Watson of Fort Pierce in connection with a shooting this past Sunday evening that left 37-year-old Levil Demetris Smith dead.

Smith was gunned down in the area of North 24th Street and Canal Terrace in Fort Pierce around 7:30 Sunday evening.

Watson was arrested the same night, Sunday May 12. Fort Pierce Police announced his arrest late Wednesday afternoon.

Watson is being charged with premeditated first degree murder, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation remains active and anyone who may have additional information about what happened is asked to contact Detective Viciere at (772) 979-1408 or jviciere@fppd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.