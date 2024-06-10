NWS Melbourne - Rain Ahead This Week

Monday June 10, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne is foretasting locally heavy rain and embedded lightning storms this week. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to begin this afternoon and continue throughout this week.

The risk for localized flooding will increase by mid-week through the weekend.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK for EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Rounds of lightning storms are expected across most of the area from this Monday afternoon through the overnight. Stronger storms this afternoon and evening will be possible, capable of gusty winds of 50 mph, and locally damaging gusts to 60 mph can`t be ruled. Other storm threats will be occasional to frequent cloud to ground lightning, and torrential downpours.

Storm chances further increase this week as greater moisture returns to the area. Storms may produce gusty winds, occasional to frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. Repeated rounds of heavy rain may lead to localized flooding, especially mid to late week.

FLOOD IMPACT

Rounds of heavy showers and storms will be capable of locally high rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches, which could lead to minor nuisance flooding.

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Afternoon highs will once again reach near record in the mid to upper 90s, especially inland. This will result in heat index values between 100-107, especially from Osceola and southern Brevard counties south.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Small craft should exercise caution well offshore of the Volusia coast tonight as winds briefly increase to 15-20 knots.

Winds increase to 10 to 15 mph in parts of east central Florida this afternoon, mainly near the coast.

FIRE WEATHER IMPACT

Despite the rain, sensitive fire weather conditions continue due to the ongoing hot temperatures, as well as the drought conditions which continue. Minimum relative humidities (RH) less than 40 percent will be possible north of the I-4 corridor.

Fire weather conditions become gradually become less sensitive through the week as rain chances remain high.