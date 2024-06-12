NHC: Periods of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Possible Flooding Across East-Central Florida Through Friday

NWS - NOAA

Florida - Wednesday June 6, 2024: A broad and elongated area of low pressure near the west-central coast of Florida has been tagged 'Invest 90-L' by the National Hurricane Center in Miami (NHC).

This system has begun to move northeastward from the Gulf into the Florida peninsula. It is causing showers, periods of heavy rain, sparking some cloud to surface lightning, and generating strong gusty winds across wide areas of central and southern Florida as it tracks towards the Atlantic.

Heavy rainfall is forecast to continue across much of the peninsula through Friday. Mariners in the waters around Florida should exercise caution.

Invest 90-L is not expected to become a tropical depression while it passes over Florida, upper-level winds are only marginally conducive to development. However some slow development is possible once the system moves offshore into the Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.