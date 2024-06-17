NHC Tracking Two Systems, Neither Expected to Effect Treasure Coast

NOAA

Treasure Coast - Monday June 17, 2024: The National Hurricane Center is Tracking 2 systems this morning, one in the southwest Gulf of Mexico and the other north-east of the central Bahamas.

1. Southwestern Gulf of Mexico:

A large area of disturbed weather is located over Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, and the adjacent waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southern Gulf of Mexico. A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form from this system over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later today or tonight. Environmental conditions appear conducive for subsequent gradual development of the low, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form by midweek while it moves slowly westward or west-

northwestward toward the western Gulf coast.

Regardless of development, several days of heavy rainfall are expected across portions of southern Mexico and Central America, and these rains are likely to cause life-threatening flooding and flash flooding. Locally heavy rainfall is also expected to spread over portions of the northwestern coast of the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of the week. In addition, gale warnings have been issued for portions of the Gulf of Mexico, and more information on those warnings is available in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service. Interests along the western and northwestern Gulf coasts should monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...70 percent.

2. Southwestern Atlantic Ocean:

A trough or an area of low pressure is forecast to form a few hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas in a day or two.

Environmental conditions could be conducive for some development of this system thereafter while it moves westward or west-northwestward. The system is forecast to approach the coast of the southeast United States on Thursday or Friday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...30 percent.