Governor Signs 12 Bills Into Law
Florida - Wednesday June 19, 2024: Gov4ernor DeSantis has signed the following 12 bills into law:
HB 823 – North Okaloosa Fire District, Okaloosa County
HB 897 – Dorcas Fire District, Okaloosa County
HB 741 – Town of Hillsboro Beach, Broward County
CS/HB 379 – Public Records
CS/CS/HB 1267 – Economic Self-sufficiency
CS/HB 983– Public Records, Clerks of the Circuit Court, Deputy Clerks, and Clerk Personnel
CS/HB 103 – Public Records, County and City Attorneys
HB 521 – Equitable Distribution of Marital Assets and Liabilities
CS/HB 923 –Wills and Estates
SB 702 – Attorney Fees and Costs
CS/SB 984 – Judgement Liens
CS/CS/SB 1420 – Department of Commerce