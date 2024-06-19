NHC: First Named Storm of the 2024 Hurricane Season, Tropical Storm 'Alberto' Forms Over the Western Gulf of Mexico; No Threat to the Florida Peninsula

Florida - Wednesday June 19, 2024: The National Hurricane Center reports that Tropical Storm Alberto has formed over the western Gulf of Mexico. It poses no threat to the Florida Peninsula.

Alberto is the first named storm of the 2024 Hurricane Season.

Heavy rains, coastal flooding and gusty winds are forecast along the coasts of Texas and northeastern Mexico through Thursday.

SUMMARY OF 10 AM CDT INFORMATION



LOCATION: 22.2N 95.0W ABOUT 185 MI...300 KM E OF TAMPICO MEXICO, ABOUT 295 MI...480 KM SSE OF BROWNSVILLE TEXAS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 40 MPH...65 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT: W OR 270 DEGREES AT 9 MPH...15 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 995 MB...29.39 INCHES

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR:



The Texas coast from San Luis Pass southward to the mouth of the Rio Grande

The northeastern coast of Mexico south of the mouth of the Rio Grande to Tecolutla.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.