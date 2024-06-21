NHC: Short-Lived Tropical Depression Possible; Disturbance Is Headed for NE Florida, Georgia and South Carolina Coasts

NWS & NHC

Florida - Friday June 21, 2024: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has again raised to 50% the chance that a low pressure system off the north-east Florida coast could develop into a tropical depression. If it does the NHC expects it will be short lived.

The system continues to track towards the north-west heading for the coastlines of north-east Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Beyond rough seas and some rain, it is not expected to have much impact on East-Central Florida.

1. Southwestern Atlantic Ocean (AL92):

A small area of showers and thunderstorms persists with a low pressure system located around 150 miles east-southeast of Jacksonville.

An Air Force Reserve aircraft is currently investigating the system to determine if the low has a well-defined surface circulation.

Environmental conditions remain marginally conducive for some additional development, and this system could become a short-lived tropical depression as the low moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. The system is expected to reach the coast of northeastern Florida or Georgia by tonight, and interests there should monitor its progress.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...50 percent.

NOAA

2. Southwestern Gulf of Mexico:

A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form over southeastern Mexico later today. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development after this system moves over the Bay of Campeche tonight, and a tropical depression could form over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend while it moves slowly west-northwestward

or northwestward. Interests along the Gulf coast of Mexico should monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...60 percent.