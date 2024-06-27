Governor DeSantis Touts Florida's Investments in Transportation to Relieve Congestion

Auburndale - Thursday June 27, 2024: Governor DeSantis has announced that a number of Florida transportation and infrastructure project are ahead of schedule now that they are fully funded.

"Our major transportation upgrades are fully funded and decades ahead of schedule," said the Governor during an appearance at the SUNTRAX Test Facility in Auburndale. SunTrax is a large-scale, innovative facility developed by Florida's Turnpike Enterprise, part of the Florida Department of Transportation, dedicated to the research, development, and testing of emerging transportation technologies in safe and controlled environments.

In the next year alone, Florida will be investing over $14.5 billion for 946 current and upcoming construction projects across the state, which includes:

