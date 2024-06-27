Governor DeSantis Touts Florida's Investments in Transportation to Relieve Congestion
Auburndale - Thursday June 27, 2024: Governor DeSantis has announced that a number of Florida transportation and infrastructure project are ahead of schedule now that they are fully funded.
"Our major transportation upgrades are fully funded and decades ahead of schedule," said the Governor during an appearance at the SUNTRAX Test Facility in Auburndale. SunTrax is a large-scale, innovative facility developed by Florida's Turnpike Enterprise, part of the Florida Department of Transportation, dedicated to the research, development, and testing of emerging transportation technologies in safe and controlled environments.
In the next year alone, Florida will be investing over $14.5 billion for 946 current and upcoming construction projects across the state, which includes:
- $5.2 billion to maintain and construct new highways, adding 140 new lane miles; a cumulative investment of $24.28 billion to construct 964.6 new miles of roadway since 2019.
- $1.8 billion to resurface roadways and fill potholes. Since 2019, we’ve invested over $12.33 billion to resurface over 12,300 miles of roadway.
- $382 million to repair 72 bridges and replace another 15, totaling 593 bridge repairs or replacements since 2019.
- $1.4 billion to support intermodal improvements, including over $334.2 million for our airports, $109.6 million for our seaports, and $960.6 million to support transit and freight rail. Since 2019, we’ve invested over $2 billion in our airports, $1.1 billion in our seaports, and another $3.7 billion in transit and freight rail.