Asian Citrus Psyllid Biological Control Homeowner Access Event Aug. 14

Fort Pierce - Tuesday July 9, 2024: The UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County, in conjunction with the Florida Department of Agriculture Division of Plant Industry, will be conducting an Asian Citrus Psyllid Biological Control Homeowner Access Event on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County Office, 8400 Picos Road in Fort Pierce.

The Asian citrus psyllid is a major pest vector for a serious citrus disease commonly called citrus greening. A biological control agent for the Asian citrus psyllid called Tamarixia radiata will be available for a limited number of homeowners who pre-register in advance.

If you currently have a citrus tree or are looking to buy a new one, you should be aware of a disease called citrus greening (a.k.a.Huanglongbing or HLB). According to UF/IFAS EDIS researchers, this disease is one of the most destructive diseases of citrus. Nearly all varieties of citrus are susceptible. Infected trees start showing chlorotic leaf patterns, heavy leaf drop with dieback occurring in severe cases. Fruit can fall prematurely, while some exhibit abnormal coloration. The citrus greening bacteria are transmitted by the Asian citrus psyllid.

So what exactly are Tamarixia radiata and how can this insect help homeowners? UF EDIS Publication “An Asian Citrus Psyllid Parasitoid Tamarixia radiata (Waterston) (Insecta: Hymenoptera: Eulophidae)” explains that this biological control agent is a parasitoid on Asian citrus psyllids, the vector for citrus greening bacteria. Homeowners participating in this access event will learn about citrus care and greening, along with use of Tamarixia as a biological control agent. They will also receive Tamarixia if they currently have citrus infected with greening or are planning to buy a new citrus tree. Citrus trees will not be sold at this event.

UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County Extension Agents, working in conjunction with entomologists in the FDACS Division of Plant Industries Pérez Lab, will have these Tamarixia biological control agents during our Asian Citrus Psyllid Biological Control Homeowner Access Event. This program is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is free, but registration is required. For additional information, please contact Dr. Amir Rezazadeh at amir2558@ufl.edu. People seeking accommodation can make requests two weeks prior to the start of the event.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Contact: amir2558@ufl.edu

Event Link: https://bit.ly/3VyOi19

Event Location: UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County, 8400 Picos Road, Fort Pierce

References

An Asian Citrus Psyllid Parasitoid Tamarixia radiata (Waterston) (Insecta: Hymenoptera: Eulophidae) [UF EDIS EENY 475] https://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/publication/IN858