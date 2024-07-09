McKee Botanical Garden Announces the Winners of Its 19th Annual Waterlily Photo Contest

1st Place Color - “My Happy Place” by Les Greenwood, Vero Beach

Vero Beach - Wednesday July 10, 2024: McKee Botanical Garden has announced the winners of its 19th Annual Waterlily Celebration photo contest.

Internationally renowned landscape photographer Ngoc Minh Ngo chose the “Best in Show” award from the 1st Place winners in the color, black and white, and manipulated categories.

Tina Baxter’s black and white photograph “Lotus Love” won the “Best in Show” award. “I picked the classic black and white ‘Lotus Love’ for its portrayal of the lotus," said Ngo. "The beauty of the flower, its elegant petals and unique center, is conveyed so elegantly. Even when stripped of its colorful hues, the lotus, as captured here, shows itself to be a very special flower.”

All photos were judged on June 14, by a panel of photographers. The judges selected a first, second, and third place winner, as well as an honorable mention in the following categories: Color, Black and White, and Manipulated.

In addition, a 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and Honorable Mention were selected in the Youth Division.

During the Annual Waterlily Celebration, the public was given the opportunity to cast their vote for the “People’s Choice” award. This year’s “People’s Choice” award has been presented to John Sinclair for his “Egyptian Bloom “photograph.

The list of winners includes:

Best in Show Winner:



“Lotus Love” by Tina Baxter, Vero Beach

People’s Choice Winner:



“Egyptian Bloom” by John Sinclair, Vero Beach

Color:



1st Place: “My Happy Place” by Les Greenwood, Vero Beach

2nd Place: "Rapunzel" by Lisa Campbell, Vero Beach

3rd Place: Kerri Cunningham, Indiantown

Honorable Mention: "Egyptian Bloom" by John Sinclair, Vero Beach

Black and White:



1st Place: “Lotus Love” by Tina Baxter, Vero Beach

2nd Place: "Luminece" by Teresa Milanese, Port St. Lucie

3rd Place: "Simplicity" by Brittany Kirby, Palm City

Honorable Mention: "Monochrome Bloom" by John Sinclair, Vero Beach

Manipulated:



1st Place: “Floral Love” by Tina Baxter, Vero Beach

2nd Place: "Fly in a Spin" by Arlene Willnow, Ft. Pierce

3rd Place: "Oil of Lily" by Sarah Parker, Port St. Lucie

Honorable Mention: "Glowing Star" by Mike Stewart, Vero Beach

Youth:



1st Place: “Lily Among the Pads” by Sha'Nilah Elder, Vero Beach (Age 13)

2nd Place: "Rise and Shine" by Kenley Millar, Vero Beach (Age 10)

3rd Place: "Happy Days" by Kenley Millar, Vero Beach