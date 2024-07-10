NHC: Area of Low Pressure Off SE Coast of U.S.; Low 10% Chance of Formation at This Time

Florida - Wednesday July 10, 2024: The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure off of the southeast coast of the U.S. By this weekend it is likely to bring showers and thunderstorms to portions of Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina. However forecasters are giving it a low, 10% chance of further development.



Off the Southeastern U.S. Coast

A broad trough of low pressure located off the southeastern U.S. coast is currently producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable for some additional development of this system over the next couple of days before it moves inland over the southeastern U.S. by this weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...10 percent.