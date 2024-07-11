IRCSO: 13-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Pointe West Attempted Abduction Cases

Indian River County - Thursday July 11, 2024: Indian River County Sheriff (IRCSO) Detectives arrested a 13-year-old boy Wednesday in connection with the two attempted abduction cases reported in the Pointe West neighborhood of Vero Beach over the past week.

The juvenile has been charged with attempted kidnapping and he is currently being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice. He was identified as the only suspect in the case, according to a statement issued by the Sheriff's Office.

The teenage boy is accused of assaulting two women who were out walking at night in the Pointe West neighborhood. The first case was reported on the night of July 2nd, shortly after 10 PM. The second reported case happened just after midnight at 12:12 AM this past Sunday, July 7th.

In both cases each woman reported that a masked man approached and attempted to assault them. However, he ran off when they physically pushed him away and cried out for help.

Sheriff Eric Flowers praised his Deputies and the public who provided tips that led to the arrest.

“I am incredibly proud of our entire team who worked tirelessly to put our suspect behind bars," said Sheriff Flowers."We are thankful for the community that came together and provided the critical information that helped make this case."

A short video clip from a security camera recorded the night of the second incident was released by the Sheriff's office on Tuesday (seen below). The video shows a person who authorities said was a possible suspect.