11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta to Decide Whether to Revive the Trump Classified Documents Case

Fort Pierce - Thursday July 18, 2024: The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta will decide whether to revive the classified documents case against the Republican Party's candidate for president, former president Donald Trump.

Yesterday, two days after Fort Pierce based Federal Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the case, Special Prosecutor Jack Smith submitted a short, one sentence "Notice of Appeal" which, as required, advised Cannon that the U.S. Justice Department has authorized him to seek reinstatement of the felony indictment against Trump.

Smith has not yet filed an appeal with the 11th Circuit. He has 30-days from the day of dismissal to do so.

Trump was facing 40 felony counts, which included 32 counts of willful retention of national defense information in violation of the Espionage Act, 6 counts of obstruction-related crimes; and 2 counts of making false statements, under oath.

None of those allegations were addressed in Judge's Cannon's order granting the dismissal sought by Trump's defense attorneys. They argued that the Justice Department does not have the Constitutional Authority to appoint a Special Prosecutor. Cannon agreed with that argument, even though all other federal courts, including the Supreme Court, have rejected it.

The merits of the allegations against the ex-president remain undecided.