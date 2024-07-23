Florida Democrats Announce Support for VP Harris' Presidential Bid; Florida GOP Accuses Dems of Picking Their Candidate in a Backroom Deal

Florida - Tuesday July 23, 2024: A day after President Biden's Sunday announcement that he is withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried has announced that 236 of the 254 members of Florida’s Democratic National Convention delegation have declared their support for Vice President Harris’s presidential bid. That number includes all of Florida’s elected congressional Democrats and Democratic National Committee members.

Florida is one of the largest convention delegations with 254 votes and it is the most populous battleground state in the election.

“Florida Democrats are fired up and ready to elect Kamala Harris this November,” said party Chair Nikki Fried. “As Vice President, she’s been on the frontlines of the fight for the soul of our nation, and I know that she’s ready to continue the work she started with President Biden four years ago. I’m proud to give her my full endorsement for President of the United States, and look forward to electing her this November.”

Click HERE to read the letter of support for Harris.

“I’m extremely proud to enthusiastically put my support behind Vice President Kamala Harris — easily the most accomplished and qualified candidate in either party,” said Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. “Most importantly, Vice President Harris is the best positioned candidate to beat Donald Trump. She is the ultimate contrast to a lawless and toxic Trump, and represents the next generation of Democratic leaders who can directly confront Trump’s fitness for office.”

The Florida Republican Party was just as quick to respond to Biden's withdrawal from the race declaring in a news release - "Joe Biden's announcement confirms what we've been saying for years: Democrat leadership has failed Americans by propping up someone unfit to do the job. Every Democrat party leader, especially Vice President Harris, is complicit in this sham presidency and voters will hold them accountable this November."

And another statement from the state GOP accuses Fried of failing to consult with democratic voters before announcing support for Harris - "After her disastrous decision to rig Florida’s Democrat Presidential Preference Primary for Joe Biden in March, causing sweeping down-ballot defeat for their local candidates, Florida Democrat Chair Nikki Fried is at it again! Party Boss Fried is once again stepping on the electoral process by picking her new anointed candidate, border czar Kamala Harris, and shutting out the votes of Florida Democrats. For all the talk about “saving democracy,” the Democrat Party is choosing their candidate in a backroom deal, completely shutting out their primary voters."

The 2024 presidential election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, less than 104 days from now.