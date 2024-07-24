FLHSMV Implements Legislation Requiring Driver Licenses and Identification Card Numbers to Change

Florida - Wednesday July 24, 2024: At the end of this month, Wednesday July 31, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) will begin implementing legislation which requires the distinguishing numbers assigned to a driver license or identification card to include at least four randomly generated numbers.

This new system aims to improve security and safeguard individuals' identities.

While the license or identification card format will remain the same, a different formula utilizing randomization will now be used to determine the driver license numbers assigned to a customer. Customers renewing or replacing their license or identification cards in person or online will be issued a new number. Those applying for a first-time license or identification card will be issued a card that meets the new statutory requirements.

Once the new number has been issued, it will only change again if the customer's last name changes. Any new credential, printed report or receipt will display the newly generated driver license or identification number.

As a reminder, FLHSMV offers a quick, convenient way to renew your driver license or ID card online at MyDMV Portal if eligible. Customers must go into an office:



If a customer used the online convenience service on their last renewal.

If a customer is not REAL ID compliant.

If a customer wishes to update their photo.

If the customer changes their name using an original or certified court order or marriage certificate.

If a customer wishes to add or remove a designation or has a court order to update their credential.

If a customer is getting a Florida driver license or ID card for the first time.

If the customer holds a commercial driver license.

If the license has the word "TEMPORARY" printed on it.

Visit the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) website page: ‘What to Bring’ for information regarding what to bring to renew or replace a credential.