17-Year-Old Shot and Killed Tuesday Night in Fort Pierce Identified

Fort Pierce - Thursday July 25, 2024: The victim of a fatal shooting in Fort Pierce on Tuesday evening has been identified as 17-year-old Kamarian Burgess.

Fort Pierce Police Major Mike Santiago told reporters during a Thursday news conference that Burgess was among a group of people "hanging out" in the 1600 block of Avenue K when shortly after 7 PM another group approached and began shooting.

Major Santiago said that a Fort Pierce tactical officer was nearby, heard the shots, and responded within 30 seconds, "even before the 911 call came in," he said.

The group of people at the scene scattered and Burgess was found unresponsive on the ground when the officer arrived at the scene. Burgess was rushed to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce where he died.

Because of the swift response of the tactical officer, four firearms were discarded and recovered at the scene. One of the firearms "may in fact be evidence to support that particular case, " said Santiago.

While the case remains under investigation, Santiago said "the reluctance of the public" to come forward and provide information about what happened is "a challenge."