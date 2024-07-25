Two Week Back-to-School Tax Holiday Begins Monday

Florida - Thursday July 25, 2024: The two week back-to-school tax holiday gets under way next week on Monday.

Parents can buy qualified school supplies for their children free form the state sales tax. That includes:



Most school supplies selling for $50 or less



Clothing, footwear and accessories selling for $100 or less



Computers and related accessories selling for $1,500 or less, as long as they’re purchased for non-commercial and personal use.

The back to school tax holiday runs from Monday July 29 through Sunday August 11th

The back-to-school holiday was included in a broad tax package that lawmakers and Governor Ron DeSantis approved this year. It is projected to save shoppers 97.2 million dollars.

Learn more about this years' back-to-school tax holiday on the Florida Department of Revenues' website at: https://floridarevenue.com/BacktoSchool/Pages/default.aspx.